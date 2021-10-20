REPORT: Delonte West Arrested In Florida

Former NBA player Delonte West was reportedly arrested late Tuesday in Florida.

According to WPTV, the former Mavericks and Cavaliers guard was arrested on charges of resisting an officer without violence, disorderly intoxication and having an open container.

Former NBA player Delonte West arrested in Boynton Beach after banging on police department lobby doors https://t.co/RHZWZaDeJp — WPTV (@WPTV) October 20, 2021

West, who has a history of mental health struggles, allegedly pounded on the outside of the lobby of the Boynton Beach police station while possessing an open can of Icehouse beer and an open bottle of Mango Vodka, according to the same report.

When the former NBA player attempted to leave, officers came out and took him into custody. When he was arrested, officers said West smelled like alcohol.

Former NBA player Delonte West arrested in Florida after an encounter with police, reportedly intoxicated West has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and bipolar disorder https://t.co/19vbxTIIzD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 20, 2021

Once again, it looks like West has run into some issues in his life. For awhile, it looked like West was trending up after Mark Cuban stepped in to get him some help following some disturbing videos.

It seemed like West was going to straighten everything out after seeking the help that he clearly needed at the time.

Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP — 🎯 (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020

Now, he’s back in police custody after allegedly pounding on the outside of the lobby of a station in Florida, and he’s facing multiple charges in response.

It’s a sad situation, and it makes you wonder if the former Mavericks guard will ever get it fully figured out.

West has struggled a lot since his days in the NBA came to an end. I have no idea how his story will end, but let’s all hope it’s not tragic.