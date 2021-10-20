‘Start Worrying About America’s Workers’: Sen. Kennedy Says Biden Will Never Please The ‘Neo-Socialist Bolsheviks’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Wednesday on “Hannity” that President Joe Biden needs to turn his back on far-left members of the Democratic Party, “stop worrying about the wokers … and start worrying about America’s workers.”

“My advice to the president is this: Mr. President, you just got to try harder not to suck,” Kennedy told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “And the best way to do that, in my opinion, is to stop worrying so much about the wokers. You’re never going to make them happy. They hyperventilate on their yoga mats at the slightest provocation … Stop worrying about the wokers and start worrying about America’s workers.”(RELATED: Sen.Kennedy: ‘Biden And Yellen Are On A Mission From God To Please Pink-Haired Wokers Who Carry … Ziplock Bags Of Kale)

WATCH:

Kennedy said America’s workers are “the people who get up every day and go to work and obey the law and pay their taxes and try to do the right thing by their kids. They made America great. Ordinary people doing extraordinary things.” He said focusing on ordinary Americans, not “wokers”, was the best way “to get this country back on track” and for Biden to restore some popularity.

“‘What the president’s going to have to do [is] going to have to replace some of the people around him who seem to be obsessed with trying to make the … neo-socialist Bolsheviks happy.”

Kennedy also argued that the current economic uncertainty is more than a concern “about treadmills,” in reference to White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s joke about consumer shortages and empty shelves. The Louisiana senator noted rising inflation, gas prices, the influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border, crime spikes and the Afghanistan withdrawal as some of the dark clouds surrounding the administration. Kennedy chided the Department of Justice for directing the FBI to work with local law enforcement to crack down on parents protesting school boards across the country. (RELATED: ‘They’re Not All Candyland’: Ocasio-Cortez Threatens To Tank Infrastructure Deal)

Biden has claimed that the wide-ranging infrastructure bill will result in an expenditure of “zero dollars,” because taxes have already been earmarked to pay for the programs. Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim that the legislation has solid public support, polling in late September suggested the agenda is unpopular in many key congressional districts.