Spencer Rattler And Caleb Williams Don’t Follow Each Other On Instagram

It appears that Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams don’t have much interest in each other on social media.

Rattler entered the season as the Heisman favorite, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley benched him against Texas in favor of the dual-threat freshman star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After back-to-back wins for Williams since Rattler was benched, it appears that the preseason Heisman favorite is done playing in Norman.

Freshman Caleb Williams is in at QB for Spencer Rattler 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ak4KNNKHsZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2021

Well, it seems like the two aren’t huge fans of each other off the fields. At the very least, not big enough fans to follow each other on Instagram.

As pointed out by BroBible, despite the fact the two follow lots of other Oklahoma players, neither follow each other.

Just wait for it when they announce Caleb Williams as the starter… MY GOODNESS! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/gNBbGNmVqs — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) October 16, 2021

While I’d generally say this isn’t that big of an issue, when you look at the situation and the context clues, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out these two probably aren’t best friends.

When Caleb Williams took over against Texas, Rattler looked visibly frustrated as the young man started dominating.

Spencer rattler face after the Caleb Williams td lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Sm4ExT5Lyy — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 9, 2021

Honestly, if I was in Oklahoma’s locker room, I wouldn’t want anything to do with Rattler. He doesn’t seem like the greatest team player and his poor attitude speaks for itself.

The young man wasn’t even in the team’s Horns Down photo after Williams led a comeback over Texas. Just pathetic stuff from the former star.

It’s been an incredible fall from grace for Rattler, and I think there’s a high chance he never takes another snap for the Sooners.