Spencer Rattler And Caleb Williams Don’t Follow Each Other On Instagram

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) and Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) lead the captains out onto the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It appears that Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams don’t have much interest in each other on social media.

Rattler entered the season as the Heisman favorite, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley benched him against Texas in favor of the dual-threat freshman star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After back-to-back wins for Williams since Rattler was benched, it appears that the preseason Heisman favorite is done playing in Norman.

Well, it seems like the two aren’t huge fans of each other off the fields. At the very least, not big enough fans to follow each other on Instagram.

As pointed out by BroBible, despite the fact the two follow lots of other Oklahoma players, neither follow each other.

While I’d generally say this isn’t that big of an issue, when you look at the situation and the context clues, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out these two probably aren’t best friends.

When Caleb Williams took over against Texas, Rattler looked visibly frustrated as the young man started dominating.

Honestly, if I was in Oklahoma’s locker room, I wouldn’t want anything to do with Rattler. He doesn’t seem like the greatest team player and his poor attitude speaks for itself.

The young man wasn’t even in the team’s Horns Down photo after Williams led a comeback over Texas. Just pathetic stuff from the former star.

It’s been an incredible fall from grace for Rattler, and I think there’s a high chance he never takes another snap for the Sooners.