Spencer Rattler Deletes ‘Oklahoma QB’ From His Instagram Bio, Eventually Puts It Back

UPDATE: Rattler has put Oklahoma back in his Instagram bio, and it now reads “Quarterback @ OU.”

It looks like Spencer Rattler is attempting to cut ties with Oklahoma.

The disgraced Sooners quarterback was benched against Texas and it looks like his days with the program are numbered as Caleb Williams ascends. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Spencer rattler face after the Caleb Williams td lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Sm4ExT5Lyy — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 9, 2021

Well, it appears that Rattler’s immaturity knows no ends. According to @PFF_College, the benched passer took “Oklahoma QB” out of his Instagram bio before eventually putting “Quarterback @ OU” back in.

Spencer Rattler changed his IG bio… No longer “Oklahoma QB” 👀 pic.twitter.com/VMIWbGf5xs — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 20, 2021

Lincoln Riley has a full-blown clown show on his hands, and he needs to put a tent on this circus ASAP. We obviously don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, but something seems to seriously be off.

As I already covered, Williams and Rattler don’t even follow each other, despite the fact they follow several other teammates.

Caleb Williams is here and he’s perfect. pic.twitter.com/GZpUfuuqs6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2021

At this point in time, it’s the Caleb Williams show in Lincoln and that’s the reality of the situation. If Rattler can’t sit on the bench in peace for the rest of the season, then he has to go. It’s that simple.

Removing the fact he plays for Oklahoma from his Instagram bio is the petty behavior I’d expect out of a little kid.

It’s not what I’d expect out of a QB at a P5 school.

Just wait for it when they announce Caleb Williams as the starter… MY GOODNESS! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/gNBbGNmVqs — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) October 16, 2021

Shape up or ship out, Rattler!