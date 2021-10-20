Editorial

Spencer Rattler Deletes ‘Oklahoma QB’ From His Instagram Bio, Eventually Puts It Back

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after connecting with wide receiver Jadon Haselwood #11 on a touchdown throw late in the second quarter against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma leads 45-0 at the half. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

UPDATE: Rattler has put Oklahoma back in his Instagram bio, and it now reads “Quarterback @ OU.”

It looks like Spencer Rattler is attempting to cut ties with Oklahoma.

The disgraced Sooners quarterback was benched against Texas and it looks like his days with the program are numbered as Caleb Williams ascends. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it appears that Rattler’s immaturity knows no ends. According to @PFF_College, the benched passer took “Oklahoma QB” out of his Instagram bio before eventually putting “Quarterback @ OU” back in.

Lincoln Riley has a full-blown clown show on his hands, and he needs to put a tent on this circus ASAP. We obviously don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, but something seems to seriously be off.

As I already covered, Williams and Rattler don’t even follow each other, despite the fact they follow several other teammates.

At this point in time, it’s the Caleb Williams show in Lincoln and that’s the reality of the situation. If Rattler can’t sit on the bench in peace for the rest of the season, then he has to go. It’s that simple.

Removing the fact he plays for Oklahoma from his Instagram bio is the petty behavior I’d expect out of a little kid.

It’s not what I’d expect out of a QB at a P5 school.

Shape up or ship out, Rattler!