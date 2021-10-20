Watch The Weeks Ahead Preview For ‘Succession’ Season 3

It looks like fans are in for a wild ride the rest of “Succession” season three.

The third season premiered this past Sunday on HBO, and fans finally had a new episode about what the Roy family was up to after more than two years away. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Succession (@succession)

Well, it looks like things are only going to get amped more, judging from the weeks ahead preview. Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Succession (@succession)

“Succession” is without a doubt one of the best shows on TV, and the energy and adrenaline surrounding season three is unlike anything we’ve seen in the prior two seasons.

Kendall is out for blood and he’ll do anything to bring down Logan. The question is what will his siblings do?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Succession (@succession)

If the preview is an accurate indication of things to come, we’re in for a massive war. If that doesn’t get you pumped up, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Season two was building up to this and after the season three premiere, it’s clear all hell is going to break loose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Succession (@succession)

Make sure to tune in this upcoming Sunday for episode two of season three. I can’t wait!