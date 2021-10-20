WILCOX: Biden Ignores Warning Signs As Next Border Surge Looms

With another migrant surge on the horizon, the Biden administration appears to be, once again, asleep at the wheel.

Last month, Joe Biden and his team were caught flailing as tens of thousands of Haitian migrants came across the U.S. southern border. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was stumped as to how many Haitian migrants his agency had released into the U.S., initially estimating 10-12,000, while admitting that there may be more released soon. Now, a similar surge is looming, and the administration is once again unprepared. State officials in Texas are preparing for a surge of 60,000 new Haitian migrants at the border, but the situation has received little attention from the White House, and almost zero coverage from their allies in the corporate media.

Immigration activist Irineo Mujica said on Oct. 5 that she and tens of thousands of other migrants would head to the U.S. border in 20 days. That’s as clear of a declaration as possible of the migrants’ intentions, and the timetable in which they plan to do it, but that’s not all. Mujica also declared that she and the migrants are “ready for war” if authorities try and do anything to stop them.

“With papers or without papers, we are ready for war. If the National Guard comes and they are cowardly enough to beat women and children, let them prepare because God’s hand is with us,” Mujica said.

The Biden administration knows the exact timetable of the next migrant surge, and has all the tools available to stop it. The administration also has the constitutional responsibility to take the steps necessary to halt the surge.

Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution states: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.”

What states such as Texas and Arizona are facing can only be reasonably described as an invasion. There is simply no other term that can accurately capture the reality of tens of thousands of uninvited migrants storming their borders, while threatening violence if they aren’t allowed in. If the Biden administration fails to take action in order to stop this invasion, they will have violated a core constitutional demand. Unfortunately, this appears to be exactly what the White House is preparing to do.

The Biden administration has barely even acknowledged the crisis, with deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying earlier this month that the administration is working with Texas to address the surge, while also reiterating that now is not the time for migrants to come to the border. But, while the Biden administration may occasionally say publicly that migrants should not come, all of their actions incentivize the opposite. Even as another surge looms, the administration is making clear that they have no plans to secure the border. The Department of Homeland Security recently announced that it is canceling all remaining border wall contracts. For months, the Biden administration has been paying contractors millions of dollars each day not to build the wall. Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott recently told Fox News that the contracts were abruptly canceled with little explanation, shortly after Biden assumed the presidency.

The Biden administration also announced late last month that it would once again try to terminate the Trump administration’s highly-successful remain-in-Mexico policy, which allows migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are reviewed. The Biden administration was recently ordered to reinstate the policy after a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling refused to grant the federal government a stay. Despite widespread acknowledgement of the policy’s success, the Biden administration has made clear they will continue to try and get rid of it.

As with any administration, watch what they do, not what they say. Joe Biden and those under him tell migrants not to come, all while cooking up policies that give them every incentive to do so. Even as a massive surge looms, the Biden administration is still moving full speed ahead with its anti-borders agenda.

Dale L. Wilcox is executive director and general counsel at the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people from the negative effects of mass migration.