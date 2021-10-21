Emma Watson’s Photo Of Meeting Al Gore Is Laugh-Out-Loud Funny

A photo of Al Gore meeting Emma Watson is setting the internet on fire, and it’s hysterical.

A couple days ago, the famous “Harry Potter” star posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a bizarre green outfit while meeting the former Vice President, and the snap is funny for so many reasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She captioned the post, which currently has more than 1.3 million likes, “Thank you to the loveliest Emilia for making me this beautiful custom piece. It was handmade in London using leftover fabrics consisting of 62% recycled yarn that was locally sourced, woven, and printed in Italy. I will be wearing this a lot!!”

Give it a look below and prepare to laugh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson)

First off, what the hell is she wearing? I’m a huge Emma Watson fan. In fact, I think she was the best young talent in the “Harry Potter” films.

She was as famous as any woman on the planet during her peak. However, I’m not sure that means you just get to wear whatever the hell you want in 2021.

The fact she posted that it’s “62% recycled yarn that was locally sourced, woven, and printed in Italy” makes the whole situation even funnier. I guess when you wear recycled goods, there’s just not enough material to cover all the way up!

Secondly, and arguably more importantly, why does Al Gore look so unbelievably shocked by what he’s seeing? Was it the outfit? Is he a huge fan of her films? Does he even know who she is?

If I met Emma Watson, my facial reaction wouldn’t be a mix of utter shock, confusion and disbelief.

I’m not kidding at all when I say that photo 100% made my day. What an absolutely incredible shot that covered so many feelings and emotions.