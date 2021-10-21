‘Am I The Villain?’: ‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Reflects On Being A ‘Conservative In Hollywood’

“Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure reflected on being a “conservative in Hollywood” as she lip-synced in a TikTok video and asked “am I the villain?”

The 45-year-old actress posted the clip on the social media site and captioned it “When you’re conservative in Hollywood.” The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday.

“Is it me?” Bure explained as she lip-synced over the message. “Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain.” (RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Talks About Being A Christian In Hollywood)

WATCH:

The original clip is from a promotion video for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with the message said by Scarlet Envy. (RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Backs Lori Loughlin Amid College Admission Scandal Fallout)

The clip was made more than a week after she talked about the PTSD she had from her time on “The View” from 2015-2016, which she discussed during her appearance on the “Behind the Table” podcast.

“I actually have a pit in my stomach right now,” the superstar actress shared, People noted. “There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.”

“When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn’t have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach,” she added.

“I hated that feeling,” Bure continued. “And then I’m like, ‘I don’t know who’s going to come at me.'”