American Troops In Syria Targeted By Drone Attack

American troops stationed in Syria were targeted by a “deliberate and coordinated” drone attack Thursday at the al-Tanf Garrison, Fox News reported.

U.S. Central Command Spokesman Capt. Bill Urban confirmed that the al-Tanf Garrison area was subjected to an attack but that there were no confirmed injuries to U.S. personnel, according to Fox. The attack is still under investigation, and military officials did not assign blame for the event.

Rocket attack hits American base in Syria at al-Tanf. The base is used to block Syria’s main trade route to Iraq; no US soldiers were injured

“Based on initial reports, the attack utilized both unmanned aerial systems and indirect fire,” Urban said. “All U.S. personnel have been accounted for, and we are not aware of any injuries to U.S. personnel at this time.”

American forces are stationed at al-Tanf alongside coalition allies to provide training to Syrian forces fighting Islamic State militants. The base is located along a road connecting Iranian-supported forces from Tehran to southern Israel and Lebanon. (RELATED: Two Bombs Explode In Syria’s Capital, Killing 14 Just After Country Reopens For Tourism)

“We continue to maintain all appropriate force protection measures to ensure the safety and security of our forces,” Urban added. “We maintain the inherent right of self defense and will respond at a time and place of our choosing.”