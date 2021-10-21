University Police Request Prosecutors Charge Protesters For Following Sen. Sinema Into Bathroom

The Arizona State University Police Department requested prosecutors charge four left-wing protesters for following Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into a bathroom Oct. 3.

The protesters waited for Sinema outside her classroom, reported the AZ Mirror. When Sinema walked past the group, they followed her into the bathroom.

ASU police are recommending charges after protesters confronted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom on campus earlier this monthhttps://t.co/0YG1v3JVm1 pic.twitter.com/7NJnafbDqI — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) October 21, 2021

The protesters filmed themselves criticizing Sinema in the bathroom for her opposition to President Biden’s Build Back Better Act. (RELATED: ‘You All Just Filmed Yourselves Committing A Felony’: Meghan McCain Slams Left After ‘Disgusting’ Bathroom Accosting Of Sen. Sinema)

“It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom,” Sinema said in a statement the day after the incident.

“I don’t want to overstep on the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and release names, because it’s still being processed and if they choose to prosecute I don’t want to interfere with that,” spokesman for the ASU Police Department Adam Wolfe said, reported the outlet.

All four protesters allegedly committed disorderly conduct and disruption of an educational institution according to Wolfe, reported the AZ Mirror. Both charges are misdemeanors in Arizona.

“The Arizona State University Police Department submitted recommended charges and the findings of the investigation to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 12,” the Arizona State University Police Department said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

Another group of protesters followed Sinema Oct. 4 through Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., criticizing her opposition to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.