FBI Confirms Remains Found In Park Belong To Brian Laundrie

Authorities confirmed Thursday remains found in a Florida park Wednesday are those of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, who was wanted by authorities in connection to her murder.

FBI Denver announced dental records confirmed the human remains at the Carlton Reserve are those of Laundrie, who had been missing since mid-September.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino said Laundrie’s parents were notified of the confirmation, according to WFLA.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s,” he reportedly said. “We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time.”

Special Agent Michael McPherson with the FBI Tampa Division confirmed Wednesday human remains, a backpack and notebook belonging to Laudrie had been discovered in an area that had been underwater until recently.(RELATED: Feds Pull Guns On Man That Looks Just Like Brian Laundrie Hiking On The Appalachian Trail)

“Earlier today, investigators found what appears to be human remains along with personal items such as a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie,” McPherson said Wednesday.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner along with a cadaver dog were called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park Wednesday after Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, told the FBI and North Port Police Department they would help search for their son.

North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor told CNN the items found along with the remains were “consistent with what he was believed to be wearing.”

Taylor reportedly indicated the items had been there for some time.

The items were discovered after Laundrie’s parents and authorities searched a trail frequented by Laundrie.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing after he had been unaccounted for for several days after he failed to return home from a hike in the Carlton Reserve, which connects to Myakkahatchee Park.

Days after he went missing, authorities issued an arrest warrant in connection to Petito’s death.

Petito and Laundrie embarked on a cross-country road trip on July 2, with Laundrie returning home alone on Sept. 1. Laundrie immediately hired a lawyer and did not report Petito as missing.

Petito was eventually reported missing by her mother on Sept. 11 after having not been heard from. The couple was last seen together leaving a Salt Lake City hotel on Aug. 24. Petito’s body was found in Grand Teton National Park weeks after she was last seen. A coroner ruled her death a homicide and said she died by strangulation.