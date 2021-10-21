Connecticut Democratic Lawmakers Liken Concerned Parents To Freddy Krueger And Other Fictional Serial Killers

Connecticut Senate Democrats shared an image on Twitter depicting concerned parents as fictional serial killers including Freddy Krueger and Leatherface.

“Going trick-or-treating?” a woman in the cartoon asks the five killers. “Going to a school board meeting,” they respond. (RELATED: Loudoun County School Board Member Tells Parents To ‘Find Out What’s Happening In Your Schools’)

School board meetings across the country have become a battleground as districts consider hot-button issues including mask mandates, vaccine requirements, transgender student policies and controversial curricula on gender, sexuality, race and racism.

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Sept. 29 urging that the FBI use the PATRIOT ACT, related to domestic terrorism, to manage “acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials.” On Oct. 4, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI “to convene meetings” with state and local officials to crack down on harassment and intimidation of school board members where necessary.

The NSBA’s letter cited the arrest of Scott Smith at a Loudoun County School Board meeting in which parents gave public comments on a proposed policy that would allow students to use restrooms based on their gender identity. Smith was arrested for resisting arrest after alleging that his daughter was raped in a girls’ school bathroom weeks earlier by a boy wearing a skirt.

