‘It’s Not Our Job To Sell Your Agenda’: Don Lemon Blasts ‘Weak’ Democrats For Failing To Pass Biden’s Plan

CNN anchor Don Lemon criticized “weak” Democrats in Congress for failing to effectively sell President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and reconciliation plans.

Lemon said Wednesday that the White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be promoting the agenda themselves and making sure that the American people heard them and understood both what was in the packages and what was at stake if they did not pass. (RELATED: Ana Navarro On CNN: Gosh, I’m So Fat. Don Lemon: You And Me Both)

WATCH:

“It is the biggest pulpit when you have the White House. When you are the leader of the Senate. When you are the leader of the House of — you are the Speaker. When you speak, we listen,” Lemon began, saying that Pelosi should have been having press conferences alongside the White House in an effort to promote Biden’s agenda.

Lemon called on Democrats to say, “I’m going to have a press conference, I’m inviting the media to do this. I’m going to actually go to the press room with Jen Psaki. I’m going to show up there sometimes and surprise people. And guess what? I am going to pull the nation in with my — my narrative. I am going to get their attention. I am going to make sure I have their attention. I am going to tell them what is in the bill. I am going to tell them what I am selling that is going to help them and everybody in red America and everybody in blue America and all Americans.” Lemon then pivoted then to address Pelosi’s complaint that media had not done enough to help sell Biden’s plan.

“I am not just going to sit back, and expect the news media to do it for me because it’s not our job to sell the narrative. It’s our job to discuss what you are doing and, yes, part of what’s in it. But it’s not our job to sell your agenda for you. They are not selling their agenda,” Lemon complained, going on to say that the only reason he was pushing the issue so hard was that he feared America would “lose its democracy.”

“So I have this platform I have now and I am speaking very passionate about it. Democrats, get your butts in gear, and get passionate about saving this damn country!” Lemon concluded. “You’re not doing it. You’re weak. You are weak. You are weak. That’s it. Good night good night. Thank you and good night.”