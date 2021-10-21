‘Dune’ Is Officially Out On HBO Max

“Dune” has officially dropped on HBO Max.

The highly-anticipated film based on the book from Frank Herbert is one of the biggest films of 2021, and it dropped Thursday night on the streaming platform.

It’s pretty rare these days that I’ll clear my schedule for a movie, but I 100% cleared my schedule Friday for “Dune” once work is done.

I’m not going out, the fridge is stocked with foods and drinks and I’m staying right on my couch from the moment it starts through the end.

I never read the book from Herbert, but it makes no difference to me. The film looks awesome and that’s more than enough to keep me interested.

Not only does it look great, but the cast is loaded with an insane amount of star power. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem are all in the movie.

If that doesn’t get you interested, I don’t know what will.

Of all the movies that have recently come out, “Dune” is right near the top of my list of ones that I’m most amped for.

Make sure to check it out on HBO Max and check back for my review once I get a chance to see it.