Enes Kanter Calls Chinese Leader Xi Jinping A ‘Brutal Dictator,’ Speaks Up For The People Of Tibet

Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter ripped China’s leaders in a video tweeted Wednesday.

The NBA journeyman tweeted a video speaking up for the people of Tibet, and in the caption, he referred to Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a “Brutal Dictator.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also said “Shame on the Chinese government” in the post when talking about the countries treatment of Tibet. You can watch his full comments below.

Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!#FreeTibet pic.twitter.com/To4qWMXK56 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 20, 2021

In response to the video, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing, “We will never accept those attacks to discredit Tibet’s development and progress,” according to Reuters.

More than 150 Tibetan people have burned themselves alive!! — hoping that such an act would raise more awareness about Tibet. I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom.#FreeTibet #FreedomShoes pic.twitter.com/MKxfs1l7GA — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 20, 2021

This is a video that took actual courage to post. Most of the NBA bows down and kisses the feet of China. LeBron James wouldn’t ever think of criticizing the most powerful dictatorship in the world.

Meanwhile, Kanter is out here speaking out against the oppression of the Tibetan people at the hands of the Chinese dictatorship.

When the rest of the NBA falls in line and refuses to question China, Kanter is taking direct shots at the dictatorship.

A new wave of NBA boycott in China is to come – but this time Enes Kanter’s message is much stronger than Daryl Morey’s tweet and he probably won’t back down https://t.co/j8MQX06V0l — Kris Cheng (@krislc) October 20, 2021

It doesn’t take any courage at all to defend China. That’s the status quo in the NBA. It takes a hell of a lot of courage to speak up like this and be on an island by yourself.

🚨BREAKING🚨@EnesKanter releases a solidarity message for Tibet! Thank you Enes for your allyship and solidarity. From Tibet to Turkey, freedom for all! ✊🏽 #FreeTibet pic.twitter.com/ujGRBlsEyn — Students for a Free Tibet (@SFTHQ) October 20, 2021

We’ll see if any one else in the league follows Kanter’s lead. Something tells me he’s going to be alone for awhile in this fight.