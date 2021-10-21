Editorial

Enes Kanter Calls Chinese Leader Xi Jinping A ‘Brutal Dictator,’ Speaks Up For The People Of Tibet

Enes Kanter (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/eneskanter/status/1450869180283203589)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter ripped China’s leaders in a video tweeted Wednesday.

The NBA journeyman tweeted a video speaking up for the people of Tibet, and in the caption, he referred to Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a “Brutal Dictator.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also said “Shame on the Chinese government” in the post when talking about the countries treatment of Tibet. You can watch his full comments below.

In response to the video, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing, “We will never accept those attacks to discredit Tibet’s development and progress,” according to Reuters.

This is a video that took actual courage to post. Most of the NBA bows down and kisses the feet of China. LeBron James wouldn’t ever think of criticizing the most powerful dictatorship in the world.

Meanwhile, Kanter is out here speaking out against the oppression of the Tibetan people at the hands of the Chinese dictatorship.

When the rest of the NBA falls in line and refuses to question China, Kanter is taking direct shots at the dictatorship.

It doesn’t take any courage at all to defend China. That’s the status quo in the NBA. It takes a hell of a lot of courage to speak up like this and be on an island by yourself.

We’ll see if any one else in the league follows Kanter’s lead. Something tells me he’s going to be alone for awhile in this fight.