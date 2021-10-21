EXCLUSIVE: NBA Star Jonathan Isaac Explains Why He Stood Alone For The National Anthem

NBA star Jonathan Isaac has no regrets about standing during the national anthem.

During the bubble in Orlando in 2020, Isaac was the lone player standing on the court during the national anthem. When asked about it, Isaac didn’t hesitate to answer.

“It came down to conviction,” Isaac started off by saying before breaking down how his religion and faith in Jesus Christ led him to stand alone during the anthem. He also added that he feels “respect” whenever he sees the flag hanging in the rafters.

As a friend of mine often likes to say, sometimes those who stand for what is right must stand alone. I can’t think of a better way to sum up Isaac’s actions.

When pretty much everyone else refused to stand, he stood alone and it sounds like he would do it again if he had to.

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac stood alone for the national anthem. This is what courage looks like. When the rest of the NBA took a knee, Isaac stood with pride for America. Sometimes, when you stand for what is right, you must stand alone. pic.twitter.com/fl4cb2qbtF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 31, 2020

Please feel free to check out the rest of the interview if you haven’t already! He’s a truly impressive man.