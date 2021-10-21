Editorial

Gonzaga Basketball Coach Mark Few Pleads Guilty To DUI Charge

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 22: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has learned his fate after being arrested for a DUI.

According to The Associated Press, Few has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge after being cited for driving under the influence in Idaho. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He must pay a fine of $1,000, do 24 hours of community service and his license is suspended until November 5.

Few has also been suspended for Gonzaga’s opener against Dixie State, which is an all-time laughable punishment. I sure hope the Bulldogs will be fine against Dixie State without him!

As I always say, there’s never an excuse to drive under the influence. I love beer as much as the next guy, but I’m not going to hop behind the wheel after a few too many.

Mark Few makes a ton of money as Gonzaga’s basketball coach, and he has more than enough resources to get a driver or an Uber.

When you drive drunk, you’re putting everyone on the road at risk.

Now, he’ll pay a fine that is the equivalent of pocket change to him, do some community service and sit out a game.

I think it’s very fair to say that he has gotten off very easy.

Hopefully, he learns from his mistake and never does it again.