Gonzaga Basketball Coach Mark Few Pleads Guilty To DUI Charge

Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has learned his fate after being arrested for a DUI.

According to The Associated Press, Few has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge after being cited for driving under the influence in Idaho. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He must pay a fine of $1,000, do 24 hours of community service and his license is suspended until November 5.

Official statement from Mark Few: “I believe as a leader and role model, I am expected to set only the best example. The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all.” pic.twitter.com/VZWStnj1Xb — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) September 8, 2021

Few has also been suspended for Gonzaga’s opener against Dixie State, which is an all-time laughable punishment. I sure hope the Bulldogs will be fine against Dixie State without him!

Mark Few has been suspended by Gonzaga for his DUI arrest in September. He will return Nov. 13. pic.twitter.com/E4u3dnHKLS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2021

As I always say, there’s never an excuse to drive under the influence. I love beer as much as the next guy, but I’m not going to hop behind the wheel after a few too many.

Mark Few makes a ton of money as Gonzaga’s basketball coach, and he has more than enough resources to get a driver or an Uber.

When you drive drunk, you’re putting everyone on the road at risk.

Gonzaga’s Mark Few has released a statement. pic.twitter.com/zT4dhB7Aol — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 9, 2021

Now, he’ll pay a fine that is the equivalent of pocket change to him, do some community service and sit out a game.

I think it’s very fair to say that he has gotten off very easy.

Update: As part of his guilty plea to DUI, Gonzaga coach Mark Few will have to pay a $1,000 fine, do 24 hours of community service and have an ignition interlock installed in his car until January 2023. — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) October 20, 2021

Hopefully, he learns from his mistake and never does it again.