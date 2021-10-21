Watch Jake Gyllenhaal In The Intense Trailer For ‘Ambulance’

“Ambulance” looks like it’s going to be an intense movie.

The plot of the film with Jake Gyllenhaal, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A pair of thieves tries to pull off a bank robbery in downtown Los Angeles. When the heist goes wrong, the two hijack an ambulance to make their getaway.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The film is also directed by Michael Bay, which we all know means there will be plenty of explosions to enjoy!

I might have undersold it a bit above when I said there will be some explosions. It looks like this movie is going to be off the chain.

Michael Bay does explosions better than anyone else on the planet. While “Pearl Harbor” wasn’t outstanding, the action scenes were incredible.

They saved the entire movie. It’s what the man does!

Now, he’s teamed up with Jake Gyllenhaal for a movie about a bank robbery gone wrong. What’s not to love?

They literally hijacked an ambulance with an injured police officer in it. It’s going to be a goldmine of action content.

Ambulance (2022)

Directed by Michael Bay pic.twitter.com/9ZmxTuGbe0 — best of jake (@best0fjake) October 21, 2021

For those of you interested, you can catch “Ambulance” starting February 18, 2022!