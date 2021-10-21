Editorial

Matthew Stafford Says He’s ‘Having A Blast’ Playing For The Rams, Won’t Compare Los Angeles To Detroit

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Matthew Stafford is very happy to be on the Rams.

Currently, Stafford and the Rams are 5-1 and he’s on pace to have an MVP-caliber season through six games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, his old team – the Detroit Lions – are on the schedule Sunday, and he’s not eager to throw any shade.

 

“As far as comparing [the Rams] to Detroit, I’m not going to do it. I just know I’m having a blast playing a bunch of football with great players and great coaches. I loved my time in Detroit,” Stafford told the media in a video tweeted by Brad Galli.

As I’ve said too many times to count, I really hope Stafford goes out and dominates the rest of the season with the Rams.

They’re going to almost certainly crush the Lions this Sunday. That’s simply the reality of the situation. I could sit here and pretend we have a chance, but we all know we don’t.

I have no doubt at all that Stafford will torch us as Jared Goff lays an egg.

Watching Stafford flourish is kind of like watching a friend that moved far away just crush it life as everyone else just stays the same.

We also knew he had the potential. It was the rest of the world that had no idea, and now they definitely do!

 

Go win yourself a Super Bowl, Stafford!