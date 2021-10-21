Matthew Stafford Says He’s ‘Having A Blast’ Playing For The Rams, Won’t Compare Los Angeles To Detroit

Matthew Stafford is very happy to be on the Rams.

Currently, Stafford and the Rams are 5-1 and he's on pace to have an MVP-caliber season through six games.

Well, his old team – the Detroit Lions – are on the schedule Sunday, and he’s not eager to throw any shade.

“As far as comparing [the Rams] to Detroit, I’m not going to do it. I just know I’m having a blast playing a bunch of football with great players and great coaches. I loved my time in Detroit,” Stafford told the media in a video tweeted by Brad Galli.

Matthew Stafford ahead of facing the Lions: “I’m extremely happy to be here.” “As far as comparing it to Detroit, I’m not gonna do it,” he said. “I loved my time in Detroit. I loved all of my experiences – some of them were tough, but they helped mold me.” pic.twitter.com/hGwbGe817Y — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 21, 2021

As I’ve said too many times to count, I really hope Stafford goes out and dominates the rest of the season with the Rams.

They’re going to almost certainly crush the Lions this Sunday. That’s simply the reality of the situation. I could sit here and pretend we have a chance, but we all know we don’t.

I have no doubt at all that Stafford will torch us as Jared Goff lays an egg.

Watching Stafford flourish is kind of like watching a friend that moved far away just crush it life as everyone else just stays the same.

We also knew he had the potential. It was the rest of the world that had no idea, and now they definitely do!

Go win yourself a Super Bowl, Stafford!