Nadler Interrupts Garland Hearing — Twice — To Scold Republicans For Not Wearing Masks

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler interrupted Thursday’s hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland to scold Republicans for apparently not wearing masks.

Early in the hearing, Nadler stopped between questions to call out several Republicans by name — including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene— reminding them and everyone in the hearing room that they were expected to wear a mask for the duration unless they had the floor. (RELATED: The Two Face Masks Of Dr. Anthony Fauci)

WATCH:

“Face coverings are required for all meetings in enclosed spaces such as committee hearings except when you’re recognized to speak. That means you, Jim, and Marjorie, and Matt, and a lot of people I can’t recognize because of distance, etc. So please everyone observe that rule,” Nadler said before turning the floor over to another committee member for questions.

But a short time later, Nadler cut in again — this time to call out Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy for apparently failing to keep his mask on during the proceedings.

WATCH:

“As I explained to members I view the wearing of facemasks as a safety issue and therefore as an important matter of order and decorum because I’m responsible for preserving order and decorum in this committee. I am requiring members of staff attending this hearing to wear facemasks,” Nadler said. “I came to this decision after the office of the attending physician released its guidance requiring masks in committee hearings some time ago. I note that some members are still not wearing masks. The requirement is that members wear their masks at all times when they are not speaking. I will take members in compliance with this ruling to consideration when they seek recognition. I see Mr. Roy, for example.”

Nadler has had a complicated relationship with masks since the beginning of the pandemic, notably struggling to remove his own during a June 2020 press conference.

Jerry Nadler trying to take off his mask is a metaphor for 2020

pic.twitter.com/bZ5Npc3dqC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 8, 2020

Nadler also previously scolded Republican committee members for violating mask rules during a July 2020 hearing with then-Attorney General William Barr.