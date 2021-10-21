Nick Saban Has Incredible Reaction To A Baby Crashing His Press Conference

Nick Saban had an incredible reaction to a baby crashing his Wednesday press conference.

Aaron Suttles was holding his child when asking the seven-time national champion a question, and Saban responded with, “Did I finally get to meet the boss?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Alabama coach followed up that line by saying if the baby being present will keep Suttles on his best behavior, then he’d like the child to be at all press conferences!

Watch the adorable reaction below.

What an adorable moment! Coach Saban jokes with @AaronSuttles after his son joins the press conference. (SOURCE: Alabama Athletics) https://t.co/VSKW7Rgl9x pic.twitter.com/7cjxhfSUPR — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) October 21, 2021

Well, I guess Saban’s heart isn’t completely made out of stone. He does apparently have a soft spot in there for little kids.

Who would have guessed? Who would have guessed we would see Saban crack a smile during the season? I sure didn’t as the Tide already have a loss.

I guess Suttles’ child can melt anyone if it got Saban to give fans an adorable reaction.

Nick Saban shared some very powerful comments about decisions and consequences. His ability to lead and mold young men is second to none, and the world could use more people like him. pic.twitter.com/b8FE184xla — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 20, 2021

Leave it to Saban to throw us a random curveball like this during his prep for Tennessee. If he’s this calm and cool, the Crimson Tide might win by 50. Bad news for the Volunteers!