Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford Is Practicing Again, Looks Like He Might Play Against Illinois

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 9: Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scrambles on a keeper during the first half in front of defensive lineman John Waggoner #92 and defensive lineman Deontae Craig #45 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

It looks like Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford might be on the field Saturday against Illinois.

In several posts floating around Twitter, Clifford was at practice Wednesday for the Nittany Lions slinging it around. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clifford was knocked out of the Iowa loss with an injury, and his absence cost PSU a win. It now looks like they might avoid serious issues Saturday.

For those of you who might not remember, Penn State’s offense fell flat on its face against Iowa as soon as Clifford left the game.

The Nittany Lions were rolling with Clifford on the field. As soon as he got bounced, it all fell apart and Iowa won the game.

Even though Illinois is hot garbage, Penn State won’t want to take any chances. If Clifford is upright and able to throw, he’ll be playing.

There’s zero shot Franklin is rolling with a backup.

We’ll see what happens when Penn State takes the field at noon EST on ABC against Illinois.