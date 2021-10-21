Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford Is Practicing Again, Looks Like He Might Play Against Illinois

It looks like Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford might be on the field Saturday against Illinois.

In several posts floating around Twitter, Clifford was at practice Wednesday for the Nittany Lions slinging it around. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sean Clifford getting some drill work in. pic.twitter.com/CaCj3NyMaU — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 20, 2021

Clifford was knocked out of the Iowa loss with an injury, and his absence cost PSU a win. It now looks like they might avoid serious issues Saturday.

Sean Clifford getting work in at practice today. pic.twitter.com/w8BTkuxJu2 — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 20, 2021

Good news for Penn State… QB Sean Clifford at practice on Wednesday. PSU hosts Illinois on Saturday at noon on @abc27News pic.twitter.com/rFj98Wrmhi — Allie Berube (@allieberube) October 20, 2021

For those of you who might not remember, Penn State’s offense fell flat on its face against Iowa as soon as Clifford left the game.

The Nittany Lions were rolling with Clifford on the field. As soon as he got bounced, it all fell apart and Iowa won the game.

Sean Clifford left the game in the second quarter with an injury. No. 4 Penn State leads No. 3 Iowa 17-10 early in the third. pic.twitter.com/94DwWmy5Ni — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 9, 2021

Even though Illinois is hot garbage, Penn State won’t want to take any chances. If Clifford is upright and able to throw, he’ll be playing.

There’s zero shot Franklin is rolling with a backup.

Sean Clifford has no helmet or pads on the sideline to start the second half pic.twitter.com/YmCMqvKWwm — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

We’ll see what happens when Penn State takes the field at noon EST on ABC against Illinois.