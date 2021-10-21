Queen Elizabeth II Goes To Hospital For ‘Preliminary Investigations’

Queen Elizabeth II spent the night in the hospital for “preliminary investigations” and has cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch was taken to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London for “preliminary investigations,” the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday. The royal household said the queen spent the night in the hospital Wednesday but has since returned to Windsor Castle “and remains in good spirits” after doctors told her to cancel the trip and get some rest.

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital after being advised by her doctor to rest. She returned home at lunchtime on Thursday, “and remains in good spirits,” the palace says. https://t.co/rvszni47Oz — The Associated Press (@AP) October 21, 2021

The queen cancelled a trip to the country to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland. (RELATED: President Biden Sends ‘Deepest Condolences’ To Queen Amid News Of Prince Philip’s Death)

The palace told the outlet the royal had “reluctantly” accepted medical advice to rest for a few days. (RELATED: Prince William Shares Tribute To ‘Extraordinary’ Prince Philip)

There was no information provided, but the hospital stay was reportedly not related to COVID-19.

As previously reported, the member of the royal family got the coronavirus vaccine in January.

The queen was recently reportedly advised by her doctors to skip drinking and give up her nightly martini so she will be healthy enough for all the festivities next year for her Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70 years on the throne.