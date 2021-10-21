Editorial

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Might Get Traded To The Dolphins ‘By The End Of The Week’

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly nearing a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Dolphins and Texans could finalize a trade to move Watson from Houston to Miami “by the end of the week.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s unclear what the Dolphins might have to give up, but it’s well-known the Texans want multiple first round picks.

Currently, Watson is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, but he’s still eligible to play as the situation plays itself out.

So, if he gets traded, the dual-threat QB would be immediately eligible.

The problem is that his status could quickly change if the situation with the accusations escalates. Remember, Roger Goodell doesn’t need a conviction to suspend anyone.

He can drop the hammer on anyone he thinks has embarrassed the league with their conduct. If you’re a GM who gives up multiple first round picks for Watson and he then can’t play, you’re probably going to get fired.

It’s an incredibly risky proposition.

We’ll see if the Dolphins pull the trigger on getting Watson, but there are some serious risks that come with the move.