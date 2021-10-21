REPORT: Deshaun Watson Might Get Traded To The Dolphins ‘By The End Of The Week’

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly nearing a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Dolphins and Texans could finalize a trade to move Watson from Houston to Miami “by the end of the week.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s unclear what the Dolphins might have to give up, but it’s well-known the Texans want multiple first round picks.

Texans, Dolphins could have Deshaun Watson deal done this week https://t.co/yhBcVi26Ds via @houstonchron — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 20, 2021

Currently, Watson is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, but he’s still eligible to play as the situation plays itself out.

So, if he gets traded, the dual-threat QB would be immediately eligible.

NFL statement regarding its “ongoing and active” review of allegations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who remains eligible to fully participate in club activities. pic.twitter.com/u3U7ujYozO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

The problem is that his status could quickly change if the situation with the accusations escalates. Remember, Roger Goodell doesn’t need a conviction to suspend anyone.

He can drop the hammer on anyone he thinks has embarrassed the league with their conduct. If you’re a GM who gives up multiple first round picks for Watson and he then can’t play, you’re probably going to get fired.

It’s an incredibly risky proposition.

‘Inside Of His Butt’: Massage Therapist Details Shocking Allegations Against Deshaun Watson https://t.co/VyMnrzTMGL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 3, 2021

We’ll see if the Dolphins pull the trigger on getting Watson, but there are some serious risks that come with the move.