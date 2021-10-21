President Biden Vows To Defend Taiwan From China, Says ‘I Guess I Should’ Visit Southern Border

Republican voters pressed President Joe Biden on the border crisis and his commitment to curbing China’s military aggression at CNN’s town hall Tuesday.

Biden reaffirmed America’s commitment to defend Taiwan should China invade. The Chinese military has grown increasingly bold in its stance toward Taiwan in recent weeks, sending a record-breaking 52 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone in early October.

“Militarily — China, Russia and the rest of the world knows — we have the most powerful military in the history of the world. Don’t worry about whether they’re gonna be more powerful,” Biden said. “But you do have to worry about whether they’re going to engage in activities that will put them in a position where they may make a serious mistake.”

CNN Host Anderson Cooper then interjected, asking whether Biden would commit to defending Taiwan. (RELATED: US Military Says Chinese Attack On Taiwan Accelerating As Taiwan Threatens War ‘To The Very Last Day’)

“Yes, we have a commitment to do that.”

WATCH:

Another member of the audience pressed Biden on why his agenda on immigration appears to have reverted back to former President Donald Trump’s policies, which he had been extremely critical of on the campaign trail.

WATCH:

During his answer, Biden stated that he should visit the U.S.-Mexico border sometime soon.

“I guess I should go down,” he said. “But the whole point of it is I haven’t had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down. I’ve been spending time going around looking at the $900 billion damage done by hurricanes and floods and weather and traveling around the world.”

Biden’s appointed border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, faced heavy criticism for delaying her first visit to the border until months after her March appointment. The White House has struggled to define her role in the months since.