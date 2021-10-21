Scott Frost Responds To P.J. Fleck’s ‘Culture Vs. Skill’ Remark, Says Nebraska’s Culture ‘Has Come 100 Miles’

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost had a classy response to a recent remark from P.J. Fleck.

Following Minnesota beating the Cornhuskers this past weekend, the head coach of the Gophers said the result “was truly culture versus skill.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

PJ Fleck after today’s #Gophers win over Nebraska: “That was truly culture versus skill. Culture, culture, culture.” @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/a0DUfvHpot — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) October 16, 2021

In response, Frost told the media Wednesday, “Our culture has come 100 miles. I love where our culture is now. I think they have some skilled players, too, so I’m surprised to hear that.”

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, in response to PJ Fleck saying Saturday’s result was “culture versus skill”: “Our culture has come 100 miles… I think they have some skilled players, too, so I’m surprised to hear that.”#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/jDB26SlNpf — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 20, 2021

I feel like I’m going crazy because I’ve now defended Nebraska multiple times over the past few weeks, and I usually never do that.

I don’t know what the hell Fleck was talking about when he said “skill versus culture” because Minnesota is a talented team.

They’re 4-2, but he’s pretending that they’re terrible and that Nebraska is some unstoppable powerhouse of future NFL players. That’s definitely not true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gopher Football (@gopherfootball)

Furthermore, Frost is 100% correct that Nebraska’s culture has improved. Has it improved as fast as fans want? No, but you can’t deny there is obvious improvement.

Even at 3-5, the Cornhuskers have looked noticeably more competitive this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation)

Fleck should just focus on his own team and not take unnecessary shots after beating Nebraska.