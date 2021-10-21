Editorial

Scott Frost Responds To P.J. Fleck’s ‘Culture Vs. Skill’ Remark, Says Nebraska’s Culture ‘Has Come 100 Miles’

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on before the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Golden Gophers defeated the Cornhuskers 30-23. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost had a classy response to a recent remark from P.J. Fleck.

Following Minnesota beating the Cornhuskers this past weekend, the head coach of the Gophers said the result “was truly culture versus skill.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response, Frost told the media Wednesday, “Our culture has come 100 miles. I love where our culture is now. I think they have some skilled players, too, so I’m surprised to hear that.”

I feel like I’m going crazy because I’ve now defended Nebraska multiple times over the past few weeks, and I usually never do that.

I don’t know what the hell Fleck was talking about when he said “skill versus culture” because Minnesota is a talented team.

They’re 4-2, but he’s pretending that they’re terrible and that Nebraska is some unstoppable powerhouse of future NFL players. That’s definitely not true.

 

Furthermore, Frost is 100% correct that Nebraska’s culture has improved. Has it improved as fast as fans want? No, but you can’t deny there is obvious improvement.

Even at 3-5, the Cornhuskers have looked noticeably more competitive this season.

 

Fleck should just focus on his own team and not take unnecessary shots after beating Nebraska.