Students Shocked As Math Teacher Dons Paper Headdress And Launches Into Mock Native American Dance

A Riverside, California, math teacher was placed on a leave of absence after a video of her donning a paper headdress and mocking Native American dance went viral.

Students began recording math teacher Candice Reed after she put on a paper headdress and began chanting “SOH CAH TOA,” a mnemonic device commonly used in trigonometry classes. According to the Instagram post that publicized the video Wednesday, the student who recorded “felt that violence was being committed against him and he had the right to record.”

Reed is seen frantically chanting “SOH CAH TOA” in a seemingly mocking dance. She is also seen “war hooping” and stubs her toe while chanting “my TOA!” She also is seen thanking a “rock god.” (RELATED: Teacher Calls Elderly Woman ‘Racist Piece Of S***’ For Not Wearing Mask During Kids Choir Concert)

The district announced on Oct. 21 that Reed had been placed on leave while the district conducted an investigation.

“A record of one of our teachers has been widely circulated on social media. Her actions were marginalizing, especially to Native Americans. This teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation.”

John W. North High School principal Jodi Gonzales and Deputy Superintendent Tim Walker did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Other teachers have been subject to similar blowback for viral videos. Earlier this year, a Utah chemistry teacher was placed on administrative leave after students posted a video of her proclaiming her hatred of former President Donald Trump. In March, an Ohio Catholic school teacher was fired after students complained and released a video of her claiming that George Floyd’s cause of death was disputed.