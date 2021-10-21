REPORT: Tawny Kitaen’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Heart Disease And Opioids

Superstar Tawny Kitaen’s cause of death has been reportedly been revealed to be due to heart issues and opioids. She was 59.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California reportedly said an autopsy of the “Bachelor Party” star showed she died of dilated cardiomyopathy, a common form of heart disease,” TMZ reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

The report noted that factors in the actress’ death included mild coronary atherosclerosis and antidepressants, nerve pain medication, sedatives and opioids. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

Kitaen died on May 7 at her home in Newport Beach, California, USA Today reported.

Her daughters Wynter and Raine Finley, whom she shared with ex-husband, retired Major League Baseball pitcher Chuck Finley, confirmed her death at the time. Finley and her were married from 1997-2002, Page Six noted.

“We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom,” Tawny’s kids shared on Instagram. “We just want to say thank you for all of you. Her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever.”

In addition to playing across Tom Hanks in “Bachelor Party” in 1984, she also appeared in “Seinfeld” in 1991, and other 80s movies like “Witchboard” and “Crystal Heart.”

She became famous after her work in music videos for the group Whitesnake for hits like “Here I Go Again” and “Still of the Night” by the 1980s rock band.