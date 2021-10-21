Watch Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg In The Trailer For ‘Uncharted’

The trailer for “Uncharted” has dropped and it looks great.

The plot of the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is simply, “The adventures of globe-trotting treasure hunter Nathan Drake.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For those of you who don’t know, the film is based on a very popular video game series, and the trailer makes it seem the movie will certainly carry the same energy fans have come to expect. Give it a watch below.

To be honest with you all, I only played a brief part of one of the “Uncharted” games. In fact, it’s currently sitting about seven feet away from me covered in dust.

What I do remember of it is that I did enjoy it. I just don’t have time to play video games. Hell, I don’t have time for anything these days. That’s the price we pay to build empires.

However, I will say that the movie looks outstanding. Holland and Wahlberg are two of the most talented actors in all of Hollywood.

Specifically, Holland’s range is absurd and among the best in the game. He’ll go from playing Spiderman to playing very dark and sinister characters.

The dude doesn’t know how to miss.

You can catch “Uncharted” in theaters starting February 18. It looks like it’s going to be one hell of a fun ride!