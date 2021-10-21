Rice, North Texas, FAU, Charlotte and UAB Are All Joining The AAC

The college football landscape continues to shift.

According to Pete Thamel, the AAC has accepted Rice, North Texas, FAU, Charlotte and UAB into the conference.

Cincinnati, Houston and UCF recently opted to leave the conference to join a depleted Big 12.

Sources: The AAC Presidents have met and accepted the six Conference USA schools to join the league – UAB, Rice, North Texas, FAU, Charlotte and UAB. The new schools are expected to start at above $2 million annually from the TV deal, and it will escalate from there. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 21, 2021

The expectation remains among the remaining eight American schools that they will remain essentially whole in their television deal, which averages $7 million per school over the life of the deal. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 21, 2021

Ever since Oklahoma and Texas decided to jump ship from the Big 12 to the SEC, the state of college football has been in complete chaos when it comes to conference realignment.

Teams are moving, conferences are changing and the big dogs are feasting on the smaller conferences.

The AAC got pillaged so that the Big 12 could survive, and now the AAC has done the same to Conference USA.

Things are changing in a way that nobody saw coming a year ago. I’m not sure anyone would have believed you if you had laid this all out. Yet, here we are!

We’ll see who decides to move around next, but I’m sure we’re not done just yet. Welcome to the world of college football where things can change very quickly!