Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is selling a gigantic mansion.

Simmons and the 76ers are openly feuding with each other, and there’s a good chance he never plays for the team again. Well, with the guard likely on the move, his mansion in Moorestown, NJ is on the market for just under $5 million, according to Outkick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The real estate listing reads in part:

The grand entrance foyer is perfected by a beautiful staircase and provides expansive views of the rear grounds. The spectacular chef’s kitchen features 2-inch mitered cambria quartz, double oversized islands, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and custom cabinetry. The formal dining room features a spectacular wine wall and adjacent is a wet bar and a dry bar with ice machine, beverage fridge, wine cooler and a large walk-in pantry. The first floor also has large bedroom with ensuite bathroom, expansive main office with custom built-in shelving and french-doors, a powder room, and an additional room that can be used as a playroom/second office/dog room and a second back staircase.

Not only does the home sound awesome, but it’s also huge. The 10,477 square foot palace features five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

So, there’s more than enough room to entertain.

Daryl Morey says the Sixers are only willing to trade Ben Simmons if they can get a difference maker in return. He added the saga can go on “for four years.” pic.twitter.com/Iz2vOiw3lq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2021

Furthermore, the house also features “a private gaming room, ventilated lounge, a full-service bar, full bathroom, large kitchenette/candy room with custom cabinets and Sub-Zero refrigerator dining area, outdoor lounge space with access to the backyard plus plenty of unfinished storage space.”

More or less, it sounds like the house is the dream of any young man who likes partying and having a good time.

“All that is because of a lack of accountability. … If you fix some free throws, if you’re getting better as a player, none of this is happening.” Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks on Ben Simmons (via @JClarkNBCS)pic.twitter.com/n6cD3XZJh4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2021

As a huge fan of real estate, I 100% give this property my stamp of approval. Trust me, if I had $5 million burning a hole in my pocket, I ‘d take a hard look.

It’s a hell of a place.

🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 framing your own jerseys and having custom ‘simmo the savage’ neon in your game room 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/CleI2pDn2X pic.twitter.com/QtKoKkIFHX — Ryan Lawler (@ryanlawler) October 20, 2021

