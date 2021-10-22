ESPN Reporter Who Resigned Over Vaccine Mandate Has New Job

Daily Wire Editor Ben Shapiro announced Friday that the company hired Allison Williams, the former sports reporter who left ESPN over its vaccine mandate.

Shapiro announced on his show that Williams will host a sports series available only to Daily Wire members.

Williams left her position at ESPN after Disney, the network’s parent company, mandated that all employees get the COVID-19 vaccine. She announced in September that she will be stepping away from the network as she was denied an exemption from the mandate. Williams explained that after consulting her doctor and fertility specialist, she decided not to get the vaccine as she was trying to have another child. (RELATED: ESPN Reporter Says Her Doctor Backtracked On Medical Exemption Due To Political ‘Pressure’)

“She’s not out of job any longer. We have hired her here at Daily Wire and we are pumped about it. She’s going to be bringing us excellent sports content,” said Shapiro.

When one door closes another opens.

Beyond excited to collaborate with the Daily Wire to expose the side of these mandates in sports that isn’t being told https://t.co/xshCCUq3ru — Allison Williams (@AllisonW_Sports) October 22, 2021

“The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing media companies and I am thrilled and honored to join them. I am proud to be a part of a company that fights for our rights and I cannot wait to bring agenda-free sports reporting to the Daily Wire’s members and millions of followers,” said Williams in a statement, the Daily Wire reported.

“Leaving ESPN was one of the most difficult decisions of my career, but it was the right thing to do. I respect people who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it was not the appropriate medical decision for me at this time. No one should be forced to choose between their livelihood and the freedom to make their own health care choices—it is simply un-American,” she continued.

Some employers and businesses have voiced their opposition to vaccine mandates and plan to push back.

Vaccine protests have occurred throughout the country, and one anti-mandate protest erupted outside of the New York Times building in New York City Saturday. Signs read “equal rights vaxxed unvaxxed,” “medical freedom NOW” and “Let’s go Brandon.”