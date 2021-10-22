Baker Mayfield Has A Fractured Humerus Bone, Might Be Out Longer Than Originally Anticipated

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield might be out longer than initially expected.

Mayfield didn’t play Thursday night during a win over the Broncos because he was dealing with an injury to his left shoulder. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

QB Case Keenum to start versus Broncos. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 20, 2021

Now, it sounds like the situation is worse than fans realized. According to Jay Glazer, the Browns QB also has a fractured humerus bone, and until it’s healed, he can’t play.

You can listen to Glazer’s full report below.

According to @JayGlazer, Baker Mayfield has a fractured humerus bone in addition to a torn labrum in his left shoulder. pic.twitter.com/dFwiSel5nY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 21, 2021

This is bad news for the Browns. Nothing against Case Keenum, but he’s not going to be carrying the Browns to the playoffs if Mayfield has to miss several weeks. That’s just not going to happen.

The Browns need Mayfield playing and they need him playing ASAP. Keenum is just not going to get the job done.

Baker was lovin’ that Case Keenum TD from the sideline 🙌@Browns | #Browns pic.twitter.com/taGQUj5CD9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 22, 2021

Right now, the Browns are 4-3 and are still in position to make a run. If Mayfield misses four or five games and the Browns find themselves at 6-6, things are going to get much dicier.

It sounds like a substantial injury and I somehow doubt he’s healed up in a week.

We’ll see when he’s back out there again, but Browns fans might want to brace for Mayfield missing some more time.