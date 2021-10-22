The Browns Beating The Broncos Gets Okay TV Ratings

The Browns beating the Broncos got okay TV ratings Thursday night.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Browns earning a big win without Baker Mayfield playing averaged 8.15 million viewers in the early data on Fox.

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final number will go higher.

Is 8.15 million million viewers amazing for an NFL game? No, but it’s better than just about anything else you’ll see on TV.

If a regular TV show put up that kind of viewership, it’d be one of the biggest out there. It’s just not outstanding for an NFL game.

Again, it’s not terrible, but it’s certainly nothing to write home about. It’s not hard to understand why the game didn’t get huge numbers.

Baker Mayfield wasn’t playing and neither team is having a great season. Out of all the primetime games we’ve had this season on broadcast TV, it was probably the worst.

One game not doing insanely well is nothing to panic over.