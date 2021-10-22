Dave Chappelle Reportedly Planning To Do US Cities Tour If Netflix Takes Down ‘Closer’ Special

Dave Chappelle reportedly has a backup plan if Netflix takes his “The Closer” stand-up special down following a backlash against him and the company over his LGBTQ comments.

Several attendees of Chappelle’s sold-out show in London shared that he reportedly told the crowd he’s planning a 10-city U.S. tour to screen the special if the streaming site decides to pull it, Variety magazine reported Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘Gender Is A Fact’: They’re Not Going To Be Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Latest Bit On Trans Culture)

As Netflix Employees Walk Out Over Dave Chappelle, Fans Voice Undying Support at Sold-Out London Gig https://t.co/aOPj6hzXYj — Variety (@Variety) October 21, 2021

Support across the pond soared as a protest in Los Angeles by Netflix employees over the special, Variety noted. One of the fans reportedly told the outlet that Chappelle commented on the protest and said it “wasn’t favorable.” (RELATED: ‘No One Can Be Woke Enough’: Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Rip ‘Woke Ideology,’ Defend Elon Musk)

“He just wants us all to get along,” one attendee shared. Another reportedly explained how the legendary comedian appeared “baffled” by accusations that have been leveled at him.

“I think everyone’s entitled to their own opinion on certain subjects,” Michael, a 29-year-old man reportedly shared. “I feel like as a comedian, it’s your job to make people laugh and I don’t think he’s doing it from a malicious place. He’s probably experienced a lot of racism and a lot of trials and tribulations himself.”

“[‘The Closer’] is up to date with current affairs, he speaks his mind, for me he’s one of the best comedians ever,” 32-year-old Mel reportedly shared. But not everyone reportedly felt that way about the special.

“I actually thought for Dave Chappelle it was quite bad,” Anthony, a 26-year-old, reportedly said. “I think it was controversial, but it wasn’t that good. He’s very funny, but he needs to move on from these jokes, it’s not that funny anymore.”

“He knows it’s going to be controversial,” Anthony added. “He knows he’s going to get a reaction. And it’s publicity for him. Any press is good press. But I don’t really think he should be going for that. He’s too clever for that. He can do more than that.”

Netflix has said more than once the special isn’t coming down and said sometimes there’s going to be content that not everyone is going to like.

The comedian’s special does deal with LGBTQ issues and attacks he’s said he’s received from the LGBTQ community calling him “transphobic”.