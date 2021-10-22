ANALYSIS: Four Issues That Could Demolish Democrats In 2022

President Joe Biden is in a significantly weaker position now than his most recent Democratic predecessors — Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — were at this point in their presidencies, suggesting Democrats could suffer substantial losses in 2022.

A notable decline in support for the Biden administration both nationally and in key swing states has put Democrats in a precarious situation one year out from the midterm elections. These four national issues, in particular, could lead to Democrats getting crushed in next year’s elections and losing what little control over Congress they have.

Inflation

Supply Chain Chaos

Border Crisis

Crime