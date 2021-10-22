Democrats Have A New COVID-Friendly Catchphrase

“Do as I say, not as I do.” – every modern Democrat.

Don’t believe me? Watch this latest compilation to learn how your rights are being violated by your leadership.

In this latest compilation video, I dig into the plethora of footage of Democratic Leaders ignoring their own mask mandates.

I’ve yet to find anyone who can explain why they support leaders who ignore their own rules. It’s like the first time you catch your parents or teacher smoking, and you realize that everything you thought you knew was a lie.

I walk past people in wide open spaces choosing to wear masks everyday. While I support individual freedom, it’s like logic has gone out of the window.

What am I missing here? Why are these Democrats forcing us to do something they’re not doing themselves? Feels like tyranny to me.

