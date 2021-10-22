EDITORIAL: Watch These Patriot’s Heartbreaking Sign-Offs

Members of the U.S. military, police officers, firefighters and more are being relieved of duty for refusing the vaccine mandates.

Although many are suing in order to halt the Department of Defense vaccine order, this is not stopping the military from moving forward with punishments for those who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Here are some of those members discussing their futures:

Whether it be the NBA, or a wealth of private businesses across the country, vaccine mandates are driving further division between the American people.

Even in the midst of major hearings with House Judiciary Committee, Chairman Jerry Nadler stopped the process – twice – in order to scold Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for not wearing masks.

President Joe Biden is doing nothing to mitigate the division, falling far short of all his claims of “unity.” He went so far as to state that first responders and police officers who refuse the vaccine mandates should be forced to remain home or be fired.

Thankfully, mandates are not a law. This means there is still hope for bodily autonomy as we move through the rest of 2021.

