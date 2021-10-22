Jon Gruden On His Emails Leaking: ‘The Truth Will Come Out’

Jon Gruden believes the truth will prevail at the end of the day when it comes to his email scandal.

Gruden resigned as the head coach of the Raiders after old offensive emails he sent while out of the NFL were leaked to the media in what appears to have been a coordinated campaign to ruin his career. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he apparently told HBO producer Maggie Burbank that the truth will eventually come out.

Andrea Kremer said the following about Gruden during an episode of “Real Sports Podcast,” according to ProFootballTalk:

Maggie Burbank, who produced the story that we just did on Mark Davis, she actually called Gruden and he picked up the phone, much to I think her surprise. And he’s still in Las Vegas…He says he’s letting the dust settle. He said, ‘People who know me know what I stand for for 58 years. I have a resume of 58 years.’ He said, ‘The truth will come out.’ It’s certainly cryptic.

I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we’re all hoping the truth comes out because this doesn’t pass the sniff test.

Roger Goodell is running the NFL like Stalin ran the Soviet Union and Gaddafi ran Libya. The Gruden email scandal proves his behavior is modeled after brutal dictators and tyrants who lived above the law. Why are we tolerating this in America? pic.twitter.com/8uaCv62qs7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 18, 2021

The NFL is in possession of roughly 650,000 emails tied to the investigation of Washington’s workplace environment. Yet, only Gruden, who was 100% not tied to the situation, lost his job.

Yeah, if you believe that was an accident, then I have an oceanfront property in Nebraska with your name on it.

It is interesting to note that Congress is now reportedly getting involved. According to Tom Pelissero, Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney and Raja Krishnamoorthi sent a letter to Rodger Goodell requesting documents related to the investigation.

So, maybe we will get to the bottom of how Gruden’s career was ruined by what absolutely appear to be strategic leaks.

And now Congress is involved: Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney and Raja Krishnamoorthi today sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell requesting documents and information regarding the Washington Football Team’s hostile workplace culture and NFL’s handling of this matter. pic.twitter.com/1Bp5vdLM0n — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2021

Keep your eyes open, folks, because something is clearly going on that we haven’t been told and fans deserve to know why this situation unfolded the way it did.