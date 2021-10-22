Josh McDaniels Praises Mac Jones’ ‘Mental Toughness’

People in New England are noticing Mac Jones’ mental toughness.

Right now, the Patriots are 2-4 and are coming off a six-point loss to the Cowboys. While the record isn’t what fans want, Jones is turning heads with his ability to grind through adversity. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mac Jones and Hunter Henry have connected for a touchdown in three straight games. Awesome to see the red zone chemistry being built. pic.twitter.com/L4yMofpB6p — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) October 21, 2021

OC Josh McDaniels told the press the following about Jones‘ mental toughness against Dallas and in general, according to Outkick:

I thought he responded with the mental toughness that you want to see from your quarterback. He wasn’t super discouraged…He’s a tough guy. I’ve seen him grow, I’ve seen our group grow. We talk a lot about mental and physical toughness and how much of that is required in this league, to actually compete and win against good teams.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Jones is being praised for his mental toughness. The young man played at Alabama for Nick Saban, and had a hell of a career in Tuscaloosa.

You can’t thrive in Saban’s system unless you’re mentally tough. There are no mentally weak players on the field for him.

If there is, they’re quickly removed and replaced. Jones never had that issue. He stepped in when Tua got hurt and then balled out the next year.

Now, he’s playing for Bill Belichick and he brought the same toughness he had in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide to Foxborough.

I’d be surprised if people weren’t praising him.

One of the most Mac-urate QBs in the league, and he’s only a rookie 😳 Mac Jones is completing 71.1% of his passes this season. Dak Prescott currently holds the record for Rookie CMP% at 67.8. 📺: #DALvsNE at 4:25pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/rpQaOdHeP6 — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2021

Things aren’t going as well as fans wanted, but Jones is the man of the future for the Pats. The young man is going to be a very solid starter in the NFL for a very long time. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.