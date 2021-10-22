Lana Del Rey Releases Her New Album ‘Blue Bannisters’

Lana Del Rey dropped her new album “Blue Bannisters” for fans early Friday, and it’s pretty great.

As many of you already know, I’m a bit of a sucker for Lana Del Rey’s music. Ever since I dated a woman in college obsessed with her, I’ve been a fan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m sure there’s a lot of hardos out there who find that hilarious, but I don’t care. Her music can really hit the spot.

Well, I listened to “Blue Bannisters” early Friday morning, and it didn’t disappoint.

Fans of Lana Del Rey expect an emotional rollercoaster whenever she drops new music, and she didn’t disappoint this time around.

There’s literally not a bad track on “Blue Bannisters.” Every single song is an important part of the journey. Every single song fills a role and does its job.

Personally, I really enjoyed “Living Legend,” “Nectar of the Gods,” “If You Lie Down With Me” and “Thunder.”

However, I don’t want the fact I only listed a few songs to imply there were tracks I didn’t enjoy. There weren’t. I thought the whole thing was great.

Once again, Lana Del Rey sets the music industry on fire, and I’m here for it. I’m more than here for it.

Also, I say this whenever I write about her — I remember when I was in college and she started blowing up.

All of a sudden, girls driving $80,000 cars their dads paid for had all these daddy issues that didn’t exist before! It was hilarious and awesome.