Speculation Swirls That Mike Tomlin Might Go To USC Or LSU

Will Mike Tomlin leave the NFL to take a college job?

Former NFL executive Doug Whaley thinks it’s very possible that Tomlin could entertain offers from USC and LSU as the two powerhouse programs are both looking for a new coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A Letter from Scott Woodward, LSU’s Director of Athletics pic.twitter.com/eVGmqqIRbK — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 17, 2021

Whaley joined “The Fan Morning Show” this week to discuss the situation, and it sounds like the former Bills GM thinks it’s possible.

“Six letters for Steelers fans to be very concerned about…LSU, USC. Think about that. Both institutions can out-pay the Rooney’s. Their alumni base has enough money to give Mike Tomlin whatever he wants,” Whaley explained.

We are making a change in the leadership of our football program. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/xChL8xi0oG — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) September 13, 2021

Do I think there is a chance Tomlin goes to USC or LSU? Absolutely not. Not a chance in hell. He’s been in the NFL for a very long time and he’s been very successful.

There’s no reason for him to leave, and I also 100% don’t believe the Steelers wouldn’t pay him whatever it took for him to stay.

Sure, LSU or USC could easily cut him off $13 million a year, but Pittsburgh could do the same.

Ed Orgeron *ALLEGEDLY* hit on the pregnant wife of an LSU official and brought women to practice. Now, he’s been fired. Just a legendary downfall. pic.twitter.com/gs5mQ8g7ko — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 19, 2021

You know why Tomlin might also not be interested in going to college? In the NFL, it’s just about football at all times.

At the college level, you have to recruit all year and then you have to make sure kids are going to class and staying out of trouble.

That’s never a concern in the NFL. Guys show up and just play football. I’m not sure Tomlin wants to deal with the headaches that come with being a college coach.

Ten days ago, I speculated Ed Orgeron’s time with LSU was over. I NEVER thought it’d play out like this. College football is truly the Wild West. pic.twitter.com/53svsi2gCW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 17, 2021

Of course, I’ve been wrong before and I could be wrong here. I just think it’s one hell of a stretch to see him leaving for a college job.