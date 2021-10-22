Editorial

Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy Agrees To A Massive Extension

Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has agreed to an extension.

According to a release from the school, Gundy has agreed to “a perpetual five-year contract” with the Cowboys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dennis Dodd reports that he’ll be making that Gundy will be making at least $5.3 million every year going forward.

It’s crazy how the mob attempted to cancel Gundy after he wore an OAN shirt, and they clearly failed miserably.

Not only did they fail, but Gundy is now in a position where it’d be insanely difficult and expensive to fire him. So, he’s not just doing well.

 

He’s crushing it. Once again, the woke mob loses. You just love to see it. Looking back, it’s clear Gundy should never have apologized.

He did nothing wrong, but he bent the knee. Now that he’s in the position he’s in, hopefully, he never does it again.

As a fan of Gundy, hopefully he cranks out a ton more content over the coming years. The man is absolutely hilarious.

Props to him for getting his money!