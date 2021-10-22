Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy Agrees To A Massive Extension

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has agreed to an extension.

According to a release from the school, Gundy has agreed to “a perpetual five-year contract” with the Cowboys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I am pleased the Regents approved a recommendation from @ChadWeiberg & myself to sign @CoachGundy to a new contract. He is the most successful football coach in @okstate history. We are excited about the success of @CowboyFB & look forward to the future. https://t.co/qOp2SSAgcl — Dr. Kayse Shrum (@drshrum) October 22, 2021

Dennis Dodd reports that he’ll be making that Gundy will be making at least $5.3 million every year going forward.

Mike Gundy extension basically restores his old contract that was shortened after OAN incident. Was on a four-year rollover, now back to five-year rollover. Making $5.3 million. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 22, 2021

It’s crazy how the mob attempted to cancel Gundy after he wore an OAN shirt, and they clearly failed miserably.

Not only did they fail, but Gundy is now in a position where it’d be insanely difficult and expensive to fire him. So, he’s not just doing well.

He’s crushing it. Once again, the woke mob loses. You just love to see it. Looking back, it’s clear Gundy should never have apologized.

He did nothing wrong, but he bent the knee. Now that he’s in the position he’s in, hopefully, he never does it again.

As a fan of Gundy, hopefully he cranks out a ton more content over the coming years. The man is absolutely hilarious.

Props to him for getting his money!