REPORT: Jamie Lynn Spears Says Parents Pushed Her To Get Abortion When Pregnant At 16

Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about what happened when she found out she was pregnant at 16 and said her parents, management pushed her to get an abortion, according to TMZ.

The 30-year-old actress reportedly shared in her upcoming book “Things I Should Have Said,” that when she told her inner circle she was pregnant in 2007 they came to her “room trying to convince” her “that having a baby at this point in” her “life was a terrible idea,” in snippets obtained by TMZ in a piece published Friday.

Spears reportedly said that her parents told her that it would kill her career.”‘You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem … I know a doctor.'” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

Jamie Lynn Spears says she went through hell when pregnant at 16, and her parents and team were a driving force behind her misery … pushing adoption, abortion and going to great lengths to hide her from the public. https://t.co/9Tfw32rC3W — TMZ (@TMZ) October 22, 2021

The singer reportedly explained that “everyone around” her “just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear” and said “everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action.”

The “Zoey 101” star reportedly shared how her phone was taken away at the time so she couldn’t contact anyone else outside the inner circle, not even her sister Britney Spears.

“I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable time …,” Jamie wrote, the outlet noted. “To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers.” (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

There is also reportedly a part in the book where the “Sweet Magnolias” star said her father, Jamie Spears, and her got into a fight about the unborn baby “slinging words and tossing insults” after he pushed the idea of adoption.

The superstar would eventually win out and reportedly made an agreement with OK! Magazine that it could break the pregnancy story and they would get the first pictures of baby Maddie in 2008.

In the meantime, Jamie reportedly wrote that she and her mother hid out in a cabin until the article came out, where she said that her “Momma wore her disappointment like her favorite jacket.”

Spears married Jamie Watson in 2014 and is a mother to 13-year-old daughter Maddie Aldridge and 3-year-old daughter Ivy Watson.