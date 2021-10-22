Editorial

REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 02: Alec Baldwin attends "El Hormiguero" TV show at Vertice Studio on October 2, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Police say a woman is dead after a prop gun tragedy on the set of Alec Baldwin’s new movie.

Police claim cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after Alec Baldwin “discharged” a prop gun on the set of “Rust,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. She died Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Director Joel Souza was taken by ambulance and is in critical condition, according to the same report.

“According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged,” Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.

As of right now, no charges have been filed against anyone, but an investigation into what happened is underway.

Obviously, this is an incredibly tragic situation. One person is dead and another is in critical condition after Baldwin allegedly discharged a prop gun.

Right now, details are incredibly thin. All it appears police know for sure is that Hutchins is dead and Souza is in bad shape after the prop was “discharged.”

According to a spokesperson for the film, the “accident” happened while blanks were being used.

I can’t imagine what’s going through Baldwin’s mind. I have no doubt he’s in a bad place. Accidents can happen, but accidents don’t usually result in people dying.

Hopefully, the police can figure out how this disaster unfolded and what happened that caused Hutchins to die.

It’s a tragedy all the way around. Keep checking back for the latest details as we have them.