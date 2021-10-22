REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun

Police say a woman is dead after a prop gun tragedy on the set of Alec Baldwin’s new movie.

Police claim cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after Alec Baldwin "discharged" a prop gun on the set of "Rust," according to The Hollywood Reporter. She died Thursday.

Director Joel Souza was taken by ambulance and is in critical condition, according to the same report.

Alec Baldwin discharged the firearm that killed the director of photography and put the director in critical condition on the set of #Rust https://t.co/v0NfhZuFlD pic.twitter.com/QKFomlYmAr — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 22, 2021

“According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged,” Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.

As of right now, no charges have been filed against anyone, but an investigation into what happened is underway.

I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0 — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

Obviously, this is an incredibly tragic situation. One person is dead and another is in critical condition after Baldwin allegedly discharged a prop gun.

Right now, details are incredibly thin. All it appears police know for sure is that Hutchins is dead and Souza is in bad shape after the prop was “discharged.”

According to a spokesperson for the film, the “accident” happened while blanks were being used.

I can’t imagine what’s going through Baldwin’s mind. I have no doubt he’s in a bad place. Accidents can happen, but accidents don’t usually result in people dying.

Hopefully, the police can figure out how this disaster unfolded and what happened that caused Hutchins to die.

Rest in peace, Halyna Hutchins. pic.twitter.com/XxaHIzrGva — Screen Queens (@screenqueenz) October 22, 2021

It’s a tragedy all the way around. Keep checking back for the latest details as we have them.