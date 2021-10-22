Woman Goes Viral For Explaining Why People Need To Have Sex On The First Date

A TikTok video encouraging people to have sex on the first date has set the internet on fire.

In a video posted by @eveculling, she explains she waited 10 to 15 dates with a guy to have sex with him instead of doing it right away. Once they did, the wheels came falling off when he asked during the act if she wanted him to get her pregnant.

"What the f**k do you want me to say? 'Yeah, you want to pay for my abortion? You want to be a single dad, yeah?' What the f**k? Months of getting to know this guy, getting deep with him, getting personal with him, out the door. Have sex on the first date," she explained when talking about the incredibly bizarre and awkward situation.

Watch the absolutely incredible video, which has been viewed more than 26 million times, below.

Of all the videos I've seen on the internet over the past few days, this one might take the cake for so many different reasons.

First and foremost, if her story is true and accurate, it's one of the most bizarre things I've ever heard in my life.

In fact, it makes me uncomfortable just sitting here thinking about it. Who the hell asks a woman they’re not married to in an attempt to talk dirty if they want to get pregnant? If there was ever a red flag, that’d be it!

Ladies, if a guy you’re not married to says that to you, run for the door.

Secondly, this video has 26 million views! It has 26 million views! It’s one of the most popular videos in the history of the internet and it’s about encouraging people to hook up.

We truly do live in a wild and unprecedented time.

As for my advice in this situation, it’s not my place to tell full-grown adults what to do behind closed doors, and I’m sure you don’t want to hear my advice on sex to begin with.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this woman’s video!