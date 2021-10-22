Politics

‘Thanks For The Publicity Boomer’: Meghan McCain Hits Back At Trump Statement Calling Her ‘Lowlife’ And ‘Bully’

Meghan McCain appears on "Meet the Press." Screenshot/NBC

Screenshot/NBC

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain hit back at former President Donald Trump after he released a statement calling her a “lowlife” and a “bully.”

“Thanks for the publicity boomer,” McCain tweeted Friday. “My new @audible_com memoir #BadRepublican is out now.” (RELATED: ‘I Felt Like I’d Been Slapped’: Meghan McCain Describes Hostility On ‘The View’ And The Moment That Sealed Her Exit)

McCain was responding to a statement from the former president that took aim at both her and her father, the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain.

“She should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good!” Trump said in the statement, referring to the former “The View” cohost as “a bully and basically a lowlife” and mocking her for claims that she had been the victim of attacks from liberal cohosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

Trump also attacked the late senator, calling him a “RINO’s RINO” and claiming that he had won Arizona in 2016 and in 2020 — certified election results notwithstanding. He went on to slam McCain as “close to last in his class at Annapolis” and blame him for supplying the Steele dossier to the FBI.