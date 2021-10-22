‘Thanks For The Publicity Boomer’: Meghan McCain Hits Back At Trump Statement Calling Her ‘Lowlife’ And ‘Bully’

Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain hit back at former President Donald Trump after he released a statement calling her a “lowlife” and a “bully.”

“Thanks for the publicity boomer,” McCain tweeted Friday. “My new @audible_com memoir #BadRepublican is out now.” (RELATED: ‘I Felt Like I’d Been Slapped’: Meghan McCain Describes Hostility On ‘The View’ And The Moment That Sealed Her Exit)

McCain was responding to a statement from the former president that took aim at both her and her father, the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain.

.@POTUS45 on @MeghanMcCain: “She should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good!” FULL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/SYbMv9MHWA — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) October 22, 2021

“She should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights against very good and well-meaning Republicans, and she would do herself a world of good!” Trump said in the statement, referring to the former “The View” cohost as “a bully and basically a lowlife” and mocking her for claims that she had been the victim of attacks from liberal cohosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

Trump also attacked the late senator, calling him a “RINO’s RINO” and claiming that he had won Arizona in 2016 and in 2020 — certified election results notwithstanding. He went on to slam McCain as “close to last in his class at Annapolis” and blame him for supplying the Steele dossier to the FBI.