Wisconsin Releases Amazing Batman-Themed Hype Video For The Purdue Game

Wisconsin has dropped an incredible hype video for the game against Purdue.
The Badgers will play the Boilermakers at 3:00 EST on BTN, and it should be a very fun game this season because Purdue is actually ranked. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Well, if the Batman-inspired hype video is a sign of things to come, the Badgers might win by 100. Give it a watch below.
It’s absolutely chilling.
View this post on Instagram
So many great moments in that hype video. It’s without a doubt the best one we’ve had all season, and I don’t think there’s any doubt about it.
I damn near lost it when I heard the voice over say “I am vengeance” and “Fear is a tool. When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”
Watching that video, you wouldn’t even know Wisconsin is currently only 3-3!
RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin CRUSHES Illinois. Are the Badgers officially back?
Also, lots of people asking me to bring up Bielema’s physical appearance. I would never make fat jokes. Shame on all of you who wanted me to mention his size. I won’t do it! pic.twitter.com/1am68Cj0p8
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021
I might be foolish for saying this, but I truly do think the Badgers are going to roll Saturday, and while I recognize you can’t win games just off of hype videos, they certainly don’t hurt the cause!
View this post on Instagram
Make sure to catch the game Saturday. I’ll be locked in and ready to roll!