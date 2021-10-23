Editorial

It’s Another Great Day Of College Football In America

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers reacts before a game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s another awesome day of college football in America.

Not only is it another Saturday of football, but we have plenty of games today. This week, we have Wisconsin/Purdue, Michigan/Northwestern, Wake Forest/Army, Oklahoma State/Iowa State, Oregon/UCLA, LSU/Ole Miss, Clemson/Pittsburgh, Tennessee/Alabama, San Diego State/Air Force and USC/Notre Dame. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s one hell of a slate of games.

 

Plus, we have all the storylines surrounding Ed Orgeron’s upcoming exit from LSU at the end of the season. Anyone who says they saw that coming is a liar.

Nobody could have guessed things would have gone so wrong so quickly. Two years ago, he won a national title. Now, he’s out of a job at the end of the year.

Just an insane situation in Baton Rouge.

Get your beer on ice, call up your buddies and let’s make sure to have ourselves a day! Depending on what happens with the Wisconsin game, I might do a live reaction. If I don’t, I’ll see you all when we get back to our regular schedule!