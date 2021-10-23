It’s Another Great Day Of College Football In America

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s another awesome day of college football in America.

Not only is it another Saturday of football, but we have plenty of games today. This week, we have Wisconsin/Purdue, Michigan/Northwestern, Wake Forest/Army, Oklahoma State/Iowa State, Oregon/UCLA, LSU/Ole Miss, Clemson/Pittsburgh, Tennessee/Alabama, San Diego State/Air Force and USC/Notre Dame. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s one hell of a slate of games.

View this post on Instagram

Plus, we have all the storylines surrounding Ed Orgeron’s upcoming exit from LSU at the end of the season. Anyone who says they saw that coming is a liar.

Ed Orgeron *ALLEGEDLY* hit on the pregnant wife of an LSU official and brought women to practice. Now, he’s been fired. Just a legendary downfall. pic.twitter.com/gs5mQ8g7ko — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 19, 2021

Nobody could have guessed things would have gone so wrong so quickly. Two years ago, he won a national title. Now, he’s out of a job at the end of the year.

Just an insane situation in Baton Rouge.

Ten days ago, I speculated Ed Orgeron’s time with LSU was over. I NEVER thought it’d play out like this. College football is truly the Wild West. pic.twitter.com/53svsi2gCW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 17, 2021

Get your beer on ice, call up your buddies and let’s make sure to have ourselves a day! Depending on what happens with the Wisconsin game, I might do a live reaction. If I don’t, I’ll see you all when we get back to our regular schedule!