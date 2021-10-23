Man Dressed As Clown Wielding Machete Arrested In Botched Drug Deal

Guelph police arrested a man who was dressed as a clown and armed with a machete in an alleged drug deal gone wrong Friday morning.

The police responded to a call about a business that was being attacked by what witnesses described as a man wearing a clown mask and wielding a machete dragging another man outside, according to a police report from the Guelph Police Service. (RELATED: Creepy Clown Threats Now Spread To NY and NJ)

The incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. when the police responded to a call from an employee of the business in the Willow and Dawson roads area, according to the report.

“The caller indicated a male wearing a clown mask and carrying a machete had dragged another male out of the business,” the report said. “The other male was able to break free and escape.”

The police arrived on the scene and located the masked suspect who was riding off on a bike, pursuing him on foot, according to the report.

When arresting the man, whose identity has not been released, the police discovered $450 worth of what was suspected to be pink fentanyl, two cell phones, a digital scale, small plastic bags, $200 in cash, a stolen debit card, and a stolen ID, the Guelph police reported.

“A 36-year-old Guelph male is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, possessing identity documents and possessing property obtained by crime,” the report said. “He was held for a bail hearing Friday.”